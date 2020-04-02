Centre intervenes: Relief to vehicle and health Insurance policy holders

The central government today intervened in a major act of relief for the crores of vehicle insurance owners to extend their policy period as the nation is in the midst of a total lock-down.

Third-party insurance coverage is extended till April 21, if the policy end period falls in between March 25 and April 14. The same criteria will be applicable to health insurance policyholders as well.

“The policyholders, whose third party motor vehicle policies fall due for renewal on and from March 25 up to April 14 and who are unable to make payment of their premium on time, are allowed to make such payments on or before April 21,” read the governments statement.