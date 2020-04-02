NEWSEntertainment

Coronavirus: Actress Kangana Ranaut donates a huge amount to PM Cares fund

Apr 2, 2020, 09:44 am IST
Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut has donated a huge amount to the Prime Minister’s Care fund in order to help the nation amid the coronavirus scare which has infected more than 2,000 people across India and has caused 56 deaths in the country so far.

The Bollywood queen has made a donation of Rs 25 lakh and her sister revealed the same on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to inform about her contribution. She tweeted, “Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family.”

 

