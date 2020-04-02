Coronavirus : Congress leader Navjot Sidhu violates curfew order ; Watch Video

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 180 countries. Today is the ninth day of India’s 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,965. The Union Health Ministry has said that 50 people have died due to the virus.

Even as the central and state governments continue to urge citizens to maintain social distancing and stay indoors to check the spread of the Covid-19 virus, several political leaders continue to flout the norms.

With around 50 coronavirus cases in the state, Punjab has imposed curfew and strict guidelines for its people in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.However, it has not stopped cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu from violating the curfew order and venturing out with his entourage in Amritsar where Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code is under implementation in wake of the outbreak.

Sidhu violated the curfew order and sabotaged the lockdown put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 24 midnight.

VIDEO : Times Now