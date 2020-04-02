Coronavirus : Pak PM Imran Khan invites youth for “Corona Jihad” against COVID19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,039, with 26 deaths reported across the country, according to the latest data released on the website of the Health Ministry on Wednesday. The country’s eastern Punjab province and southern Sindh province were the worst-hit areas with 708 and 676 cases respectively, followed by the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has 253 confirmed cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Taking to Twitter, Pak PM Imran Khan said that he wants the Pakistani youth to ‘play their role’ in helping the country’s fight against coronavirus by joining something called ‘Corona Tiger Force’. The Corona Tiger Force is organised to do ‘jihad’ against the ‘suffering caused by the pandemic’.

On Monday, Khan addressed the nation and said that while Pakistan is not rich like the US to fight the coronavirus, the country has its faith, Islam and that would help them sail through. In fact, Khan had also praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world, for tackling the deadly virus by ‘locking down 2 crore people’. Imran Khan had also informed his citizens that coronavirus is a threat only for the old and people who are already sick. There is no medical evidence to suggest this. “Of these, only 4-5% people need to be hospitalised. Remaining can be cured by self-quarantine,” Khan informed his citizens.