Coronavirus : Ram Navami celebrated without devotees in temples

Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram, was celebrated without devotees in hundreds of temples across Karnataka due to the 21-day lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Thursday (2 April).

“It’s first time ever the devotees were unable to visit Ram temples to celebrate the lord”s birthday, as the lockdown is being strictly observed across the southern state,” an official of the state muzrai (endowment) department told IANS in Bengaluru.

Priests, however, offered prayers and worshipped the lord’s idol amid the chanting of hymns in the temples even in the absence of devotees.

“The temples were advised to keep their gates closed since 25 March when the lockdown was imposed up to 14 April. The celebrations, which normally last for 10 days, will be muted this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak fallout,” said the official.

Though priests and a couple of their assistants were allowed to perform the rituals for invoking the lord in the sanctum sanctorum, they have been advised to maintain physical distancing and keep the temples clean with the help of servants.

“The curfew-like situation has kept hundreds of devotees, including women and children away from our temple. The vicinity, which is usually teemed with people, vehicular traffic and shops open for buying ritual items is deserted,” a priest of the Ram temple at Rajajinagar in the city’s northwest suburb, told a local news channel.

With police patrolling and barricades to block vehicular movement, the priests also did not make in large quantity a sweet dish offered to the lord as prasad for distribution to the devotee.