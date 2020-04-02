Emirates to resume its passenger flight service in a weeks time

Dubai authorities had given node to partially resume passenger flight services. Emirates is expected to start passenger services from April 6.

“From 6 April, these flights will initially carry travelers outbound from the UAE. Air cargo will also be carried on these flights to support trade and communities. Details will be announced soon,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman, and CEO of Emirates Group, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said.

As per the UAE government’s directive, Emirates temporarily suspended all passenger services from March 25, 2020, but it continued to operate cargo flights.