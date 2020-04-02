JNU student threatened to cough at security guards to spread coronavirus: Video

A national TV channel has reported that a student studying at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has threatened to cough at security guards to spread coronavirus if he was not allowed to go out of the campus. The Times Now has reported the news with a video.

As per the video with the news, the student do not have the special pass for going outside the campus while nationwide lockdown is imposed. As he was prevented to go out by the security guards, the student blocked the gate and refused to budge. The guards then tried to move him but he started a scuffle and even snatched the mask for the face of a guard.

During the course of the confrontation he also reportedly threatened to cough at the guards and spread coronavirus.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed against the student by the security personnel and the matter has been escalated to the Delhi Police.