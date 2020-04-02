‘Listening to doctors’ is not against ‘Sharia’: says Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad

Maulana Saad, the absconding chief of Tablighi Jamaat has asked his followers to listen the advice of doctors. The Muslim cleric wanted by the police has released an audio clip in which he has shared his advice.

“Following the orders of the doctors and authorities is not against ‘Sharia’.It is everyone’s responsibility to follow the instructions of the doctors and authorities. Following the law and doctors is our basic rule. Following orders of the doctor is well within Sharia. Instead of worrying about the disease, say the name of Allah,” Maulana Saad can be heard in the clip.

Maulana Saad has been absconding since March 28 and is the police is currently looking for him. This audio clip of Saad is released when he is into hiding.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday evacuated as many as 2,100 Muslims who were living inside the Nizamuddin Markez. The Islamic preachers had gathered for the three-day event in March. Dozens of coronavirus positive cases across country could be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat.