Ministry of Health in UAE issues warning against a heart medicine

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has issued a warning against a heart medicine. The ministry has issued a warning in order to minimize any risk. Ministry issued a circular calling on all health establishments to stop using a specific batch of heart medicine.

The Health Department of Abu Dhabi examined batch number 9475, and found it falls short of the acceptable standards. This was the conclusion arrived at after conducting the optical particle test by the Abu Dhabi Health department.

The Dopamine integrated in the patch stimulated the heart, and had a questionable affect on the blood vessels, thereby rendering it unsafe. Medical establishments, and pharmacies have been instructed to stop prescribing the medicine and ensure they return it to the supplier.