Pakistan cricketer names his five greatest batsmen of all-time

Mohammad Hafeez, the Pakistan cricketer has named his all-time favourite five cricketers who according to him are the greatest batsmen of all-time. Mohammad Hafeez revealed this during a live interaction section on social media.

Hafeez gave replies to questions on Twitter ranging from cricket to his personal life as well. One fan asked him to name his five top batsmen in the world and he responded by picking one from his country, two from India and one each from West Indies and South Africa.

Hafeez’s reply read: ‘Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Saeed Anwar and AB de Villiers.’