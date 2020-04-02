Private home tutoring banned in UAE to combat Covid-19

UAE has banned private tutoring for students at their residences. Many expatriate families resort for remedial private tutoring for their children. The ministry of Education MOE of UAE said the ban is effective until further notice from the ministry. However remote tutoring via webchat is exempted from the ban.

The ministry said the decision was taken as part of preventative and precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, with the aim of protecting the health of students and the general public.

The ministry stressed that the education sector is a priority receiving immense support from the UAE leadership, which is concertedly following up on educational developments and the future of pupils in the country.