‘Shoot them dead’: President orders police to shoot lockdown violators

Rodrigo Duterte, the President of Philippine has warned violators of coronavirus lockdown measures that they could be shot for causing trouble. The president also said that abuse of medical workers would not be tolerated and will be considered as a serious crime. He made this warning in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday.

“I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and military that if there is trouble or the situation arises that people fight and your lives are on the line, shoot them dead. Do you understand?” said President in the speech.

Duterte accused left-wing civil groups of instigating the protest. “Remember, you leftists: You are not the government. Do not go around causing trouble and riots because I will order you detained until this COVID outbreak ends,” the President said.

The Philippines has recorded 96 coronavirus deaths and 2,311 confirmed cases, all but three in the past three weeks.