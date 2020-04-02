Toyota ends sales of these two cars in India

The Japanese automobile company, Toyota has bid farewell to two if its most selling cars in India. The Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has ended the production, distribution and sales of Etios series and Corona Altis in the country.

Having successfully liquidated all its BS 4 stocks even at the dealership level, Toyota has sold a total of 7,023 units of BS 6 vehicles to its dealers (wholesales) in March 2020.

The company exported its last batch of 999 units of the Etios series last month thus clocking a total of 8,022 units.It had exported 844 units of the Etios series in March 2019, thus clocking a total of 13,662 units in the same month last year. TKM had sold a total of 12,818 units in the domestic market in March 2019.

Last month also witnessed the last batch of the Etios series, as well as the Corolla Altis being manufactured at TKMs plant in Bidadi.