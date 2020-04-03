3 Keralites wins 20 million Dirhams in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

3 Keralites living in UAE has won the 20 million Dirham in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw. The draw was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday.Jijesh Korothan, from Kannur has won the prize with his ticket number 041779.

“I was watching the draw live with my wife and daughter. I will be sharing this with two of my friends. I was planning to send family to India.I have been buying ticket for last six months ,” Korothan told a UAE daily.

“I am here for past 16 years. I have my wife and daughter here. For the last six months, we three friends are running a limousine rental service. But it didn’t work well for us. We faced financial crisis. Past few months have been very difficult as the tourism sector is affected. For many days, we are sitting indoors as there is no demand for our services. With office rent, EMIs on limos, latest Covid-19 developments and uncertain future, we planned to wind up our operations. On Thursday, we met a client to sell our limos but didn’t receive good price. Today (Friday) by 3pm, we had to meet another party and minutes before that, we have hit this jackpot” he added.