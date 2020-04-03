Covid-19: Release of Hollywood film staring Tom Cruise postponed

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all spheres of life. One of the worst hit industry by the coronavirus outbreak is the entertainment industry. Shooting of all films and other programmes were suspended, theaters where shut and releases were postponed.

Release of the most of the Hollywood’s top movies have in the last week were postponed. The uncertainty over when will movie theaters will reopen continues.

Summer is typically Hollywood’s most lucrative time of year, when the studios unleash a barrage of sequels, superhero films and action movies. Last year, summer ticket sales accounted for $4.3 billion in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Now it has been announced that the release of Hollywood film ‘Top Gun Maverick’ starring Tom Cruise is also postponed. Paramount Pictures announced that sequel to the 1986 original will be released on Dec. 23 instead of June 24.