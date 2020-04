Bajaj Auto marked a 38 % sales decline in March 2020 with 24257 unit sales against 393351 unit sales during March 2019. The domestic sales for the company are even lower with a heavy 55% loss, an indicator of Indian lock-down amid Covid-19.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 98,412 units last month as against 2,20,213 units in March 2019, a decline of 55 percent, Bajaj auto spokesperson added.