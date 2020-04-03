Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt Captain faces wrath of Trump after scorn letter

Captain Brett Crozier of USS Theodore Roosevelt-the the mighty aircraft carrier now deployed somewhere in the Pacific Ocean is suspended from his services in a specially issued decree. He was removed from his post after publishing a letter in which he asked the Navy to take increased measures to contain the outbreak of coronavirus on a ship with a crew of 5,000 people.

The removal of the captain was announced by acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, saying that crozier made a mistake. According to Thomas Modly, the letter was sent to official authorities, but Crozier did not take enough precautions to prevent it from leaking.

So far, more than 100 crew members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It is suspected that an aircraft that landed on the carrier, on its way to Vietnam brought the infection into the ship.

In a four-page letter, Crozier described the situation on the ship in dark tones, where more and more sailors were infected with a dangerous respiratory virus, and called for “drastic measures” – removing 4,000 people from the ship and placing them in isolation.