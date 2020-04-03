DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu take a jib at Prime Minister’s message: See what she said

Apr 3, 2020, 04:30 pm IST
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has mocked  Prime Minister’s new video message to nation. She took to her micro blogging website to mock  Prime Minister.

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi has urged to all people in the country to to switch off lights for nine minutes and light candles and diyas instead on April 5, Sunday at 9 pm. PM asked to do this to show  that they were together in the fight against coronavirus.

Mocking this, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “New task is here! Yay yay yayy!!!” Her tweet received more than 1.3K replied in under an hour, most of which are trolling her for her reaction.

 

 

