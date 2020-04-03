Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu take a jib at Prime Minister’s message: See what she said

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has mocked Prime Minister’s new video message to nation. She took to her micro blogging website to mock Prime Minister.

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi has urged to all people in the country to to switch off lights for nine minutes and light candles and diyas instead on April 5, Sunday at 9 pm. PM asked to do this to show that they were together in the fight against coronavirus.

New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 3, 2020

Mocking this, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “New task is here! Yay yay yayy!!!” Her tweet received more than 1.3K replied in under an hour, most of which are trolling her for her reaction.