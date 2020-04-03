COVID 19: Amazon India chief has an important message

Amazon India has decided to prioratise the services as the company’s chief stresses on the service of ‘essential services’ amid the lockdown and the pandemic.

“The first priority is the safety of our workers. We have implemented new rules in our fulfilment and delivery centres, to keep at least two metres distane so that we can adhere to social distancing… Amazon remains focussed on delivering essential product orders right now,” Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Amazon India, told NDTV. He said the company also had to ensure that its delivery agents in all districts had curfew passes to travel for deliveries.

“These are unprecedented times for everyone of us,” the Amazon India chief said.

While the government has allowed delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce, several major online platforms, including Amazon India, have been facing disruptions in delivery to their customers.

Amazon had said that it was working with government authorities to enable it to deliver essential items.