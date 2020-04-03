DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

Covid-19: Malayali billionaire M.A Yusuffali announces his donation to PM-CARES

Apr 3, 2020, 11:05 pm IST
MA Yusuffali, the Chairman of Lulu Group has contributed Rs. 25 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) to combat coronavirus. He donate d this money on Thursday.

“I have humbly contributed INR 25 Crores to the PM Cares Fund to support all relief works in India’s fight against the COVID-19,” Yusuffali tweeted.

‘Thank you Yusuf saab in particular on behalf of every Indian in Dubai and Northern Emirates. You have always contributed handsomely to community activities. Vipul, Consul General’, replied the Consul-General of India in Dubai.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The prime minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister.

