Haryana government bans Chewing gums till June 30

Haryana bans chewing gums till June 30 as a Covid control measure. The state also enforced a strict ban on Pan Masala and Gutka as these favorite desi past times may assist in spreading Coronavirus through deliberate spit splatters on the streets.

Haryana Food and Drugs administration had found that Pan spits and chewing gum remnants help spread the covid-19 virus in Indian circumstances. Currently, 13,000 are under isolated observation in the state of Haryana.

Gutka and Pan Masala were banned in the state before the advent of Covid-19 in September 2019. Following Haryana, Uttar Pradesh government had also banned Pan and Gutka in the state. Both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have a custom of chewing Pan and Gutka.