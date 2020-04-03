India rejects reinstatement of Service, Dubai airliners India services will be delayed

Dubai airliner Emirates will not begin its India services soon. Emirates were about to reinstate their services to India from April 6, but as the lock-down in India continues the Indian aviation authority declined to give permission for the airliner’s service.

UAE authorities, earlier in a provision to arrange an exit route for the trapped tourists including Indians staying in tourist Visas had said that special flights will begin from 6, April. India is not listed in the first phase of the special service of Emirates. Emirates will begin its trip to London, Paris, Brussels, and Zurich on April 6, carrying tourists trapped from these countries back to their home.

Emirates will not take passengers on its return flight from any of these countries, and to reduce the spread of Coronavirus by contact the sterilized flights will not have magazines and brochures during special service.