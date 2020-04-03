“ May Allah send a terrible virus that kill 50 crore people in India”: Muslim cleric spites venom: Watch video

As the whole world is fighting against the deadly Covid-19, a Muslim cleric in India has spewed venom. A video of a Muslim cleric reportedly from West Bengal has been circulated on social media.In the video the maulavi can be heard saying that he Allah may send a virus that may kill 50 crore Indians.

“I am not afraid of dyeing. But will certainly take Hindus along with me. Recently I have got the news that mosques are being set on fire, mosques are being burnt for the last two days. I think something is going to happen within a month. May Allah accept our prayers. May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India. Am I saying something wrong? It is absolutely blissful”, the maulavi says in Bengali.

The video was reportedly recorded in February 26. The maulavi has been identified as Abbas Siddiqui. The national media reported that this cleric has has earlier threatened to block Kolkata airport if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not revoked in West Bengal.