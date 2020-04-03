‘Please, listen to us’: Congress leader P Chidambaram mocks Prime Minister

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chidambaram has mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to nation. The former union minister has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “listen to” people and announce measures to arrest the economic slide cause by Covid-19 outbreak. He was reacting to the PM’s video message to nation.

“Dear @narendramodi, we will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists. Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth,” Chidambaram tweeted.

The people are disappointed on both counts. Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important.@PMOIndia @nsitharamanoffc — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020

