Police arrests man for sharing a video of him wiping his face with currency note and saying “Coronavirus is Allah’s punishment to you”

The police in Nashik, Maharashtra arrested a Muslim man, whose video showing him licking and wiping his nose with a bunch of currency notes and calling coronavirus a punishment by Allah went viral on social media.

He shared the video on popular social media platform TikTok. The matter was informed by Nashik police on their official social media handle.

The man aged 40 from Malegaon was arrested under under sections 153 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Lawful action has been taken against the accuse by Nashik Rural Police (Maharashtra) & he is in Police Custody.@invinciblearti@THEFACTGLOBAL#coronavirus https://t.co/Q6Zzga0HVo — NASHIK RURAL POLICE (@SPNashikRural) April 2, 2020

In the viral video, the man is seen taking a bunch of currency notes and licking them with his tongue and wiping his nose with them.