TVS Motors launched Scooty Pep Plus BS 6: Know the price and features

India’s popular automobile company TVS Motors has launched their BS 6 version of Scooty Pep Plus in the market. The BS6 version slightly costlier than the BS4 version.

The Scooty Pep Plus is equipped with a BS 6 compliant 87.8 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke air-cooled engine which churns out 5 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 5.8 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes linked to a CVT gearbox with torque sensor. The scooter also features side stand alarm, mobile charger, low seat height of 768 mm, and 95 kgs weight.

The standard variant of the TVS Pep Plus BS 6 is offered in four colour choices – Revving Red, Glittery Gold, Frosted Black and Nero Blue. It is priced at Rs. 51,754.

The ‘Babelicious’ variant which has been given a price tag of Rs.52,954. And is available in Princess Pink colour option only.

The Matte Edition Scooty Pep Plus which retails at the same price tag as the ‘Princess Pink’ option and is available in two colors – Aqua Matte and Coral Matte.

