Covid-19: New circular issued in Abu Dhabi

The temporary closure of commercial centres, shopping malls, cinemas, electronic game halls (arcades) and other entertainment centres in Abu Dhabi was extended until further notice. This was announced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). The new circular is issued in cooperation and coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP).

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, has informed that the other circulars issued by ADDEDincluding the suspension of valet parking services; closure of fitness and body building halls; and the banning of hookah (shisha) in restaurants and cafes will also continue to remain in effect until further notice.

The new circular directs all licensed companies and establishments in Abu Dhabi to continue to comply with the order to remain closed, which means not to open their doors to the public offering their products and services.