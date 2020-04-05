Covid-19: Warning issued by Dubai police

The Dubai police has issued a warning for all residents in the emirate. Dubai police has announced that movement of vehicles will be blocked for 24 hours in the emirate. The advisory was published on the Facebook page of the Dubai police.

The restrictions on the movement of all kinds of vehicles in the emirate is banned for 24 hours from 8 pm onward on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The restriction is part of efforts to maintain the health and safety of UAE residents and to accelerate the completion of sterilisation under the UAE’s national programme.

Work will go on at food outlets, supermarkets and pharmacies in addition to the other vital sectors as announced by the authorities earlier.

The 999 phone services will continue to receive and support all emergency calls, along with the call center 901 for non-emergency situations