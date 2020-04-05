Fake: Ayush ministers claim debunked,Prince Charles not cured from Covid-19 with Ayurveda

Union minister, Shripad Naik’s claim that Prince Charles of England was cured of Coronavirus with Ayurvedic treatment was debunked by the Prince of Wales office. Urgently intervening in order to prevent falsehood and wrong treatment procedures which may claim the lives of many in India, Clarence house spokesman said that Prince Charles only “followed the medical advice of the NHS in the UK”.

Clarence house spokesman was responding to Indian Union ministers claim that Ayurveda cured Prince Charles form Covid-19 symptoms at a press meet in Goa. The minister took the opportunity to ascertain that Prince Charles’s recovery “validates our age-old practice for thousands of years”- referring to Ayurveda.

“This information is incorrect. The Prince of Wales followed the medical advice of the NHS (National Health Service) in the UK and nothing more.” clarified the spokesman for Clarence house.