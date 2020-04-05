“Grand old ‘Lady’ of Indian Motoring” is back: Ambassador to return: See pics

One of India’s most popular car brand ‘Ambassador’ is returning to Indian roads again. Hindustan Ambassador was very much a part and parcel of Indian society.

The production of the car was stopped in 2014. car has stopped production. But now it is reported that the “Grand old ‘Lady’ of Indian Motoring” is coming back.

India’s premier automotive design houses – DC Design – now known as DC2 has revealed this. They are bringing back the ‘Amby’ in a new avatar.

The Ambassador will return as a electric car. DC has released images of the electric Ambassador car. The electric Amby will be ready for trials in the next couple of weeks.