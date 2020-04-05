Police suspends and arrests two cops for skipping duty for mass prayer

Authorities in Gujarat has suspended and arrested two police cops for skipping their duties and offering mass prayers at a mosque. The incident is reported from Dang district in Gujarat on Saturday. This was reported by OPIndia quoting a Gujarati daily named Desh Gujarat.

Government has suspended Circle Inspector of Ahwa IB Ajmeri and Police Sub Inspector SS Daraiya . Police has arrested them and a local Muslim cleric under IPC Section 188 and section 51(B) NDMA Act 2005.

As per reports, they skipped the duty and went to a local mosque near Ahwa to offer Namaz along with few other Muslim clerics. The two cops were suspended for defying government’s order of not assembling more than four persons during the lockdown.

“A Police Inspector and a Police Sub-Inspector have been suspended for offering prayers at a mosque in Dang district amid coronavirus lockdown,” Superintendent of Police Shweta Shrimal confirmed.