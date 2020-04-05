Preity Zinta’s workout video with her pet goes viral

A video shared by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has gone viral on social media. The actress is staying in home as the whole world is going through a lockdown to fight the Covid-19.

In the the video the 45-year-old actress can be seen in a gym outfit, doing her ‘biceps curls’ with the help of her pet, Bruno.

Preity Zinta can be seen pulling a cloth that her dog holds in his mouth in the centre; she pulls it up and down as her four-legged companion is adamant and resists.

“Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war (it’s great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies)and I get to do biceps curls,” she tweeted.