Preity Zinta’s workout video with her pet goes viral

A video shared by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has gone viral on social media. The actress is staying in home as the whole world is going through a lockdown to fight the Covid-19.
In the the video the 45-year-old actress can be seen in a gym outfit, doing her ‘biceps curls’ with the help of her pet, Bruno.
Preity Zinta can be seen pulling a cloth that her dog holds in his mouth in the centre; she pulls it up and down as her four-legged companion is adamant and resists.
“Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war (it’s great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies)and I get to do biceps curls,” she tweeted.
Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war ( it’s great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls? Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he’s too heavy but its a start ? This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #ting
