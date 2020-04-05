Punjab government unveils 50 lakh Care policy for Policemen and Sanitation workers

Expressing its care for the Policemen and contingency workers fighting the frontlines of Covid virus battle, Punjab state government unveiled its 50 lakh insurance cover which can be of benefit to each person.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh in an urgent meeting with the Cabinet also authorized the Procurement Committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to do quick price discovery for all purchases related to COVID-19 management and containment, and make purchases on urgent basis.

The essential and emergent medical items can be spot purchased at the prevalent market price with the new decree. Captain also directed that no bureaucratic hassles should be allowed to come in the way of any urgent purchases that may be needed in this critical hour.