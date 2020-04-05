Release date of ‘Black Widow’ announced

As the world is facing the Covid-19 pandemic. The most of the countries in the world is under lockdown. Many industries are hit by the coronavirus outbreak. It includes entertainment industry also.

Earlier Disney has postponed the release of its many films. It has announced a revised schedule of release of its films.

The much hyped ‘Black Widow’ starring Scarlett Johansson will be released in November. One untitled Marvel film previously set for summer 2022 was removed from the schedule entirely.

‘Mulan’ — a mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior — will be released on July 24. The next Indiana Jones film, currently untitled, was pushed back an entire year to July 2022.