Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces new decision on residence visa holders

A new decision on the residence visa holders was announced in Dubai on Sunday. The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced that the fines for residence visa holders will be cancelled until the end of the year. The decision was announced during the cabinet meeting he chaired.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the decision to reinforce the nation’s strategic stockpile, and directed factories to support the needs of the health sector in the country to fight the spread of Covid-19.