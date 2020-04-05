“We don’t believe in coronavirus, we believe in Allah”:Mosques remain open for mass prayers despite coronavirus outbreak

Giving a shock to the world, the mosques in the Islamic country Pakistan were remained open for mass prayers on Friday. Even though a nationwide lockdown is declared in Pakistan worshippers crowded into mosques. The Muslim clerics in the country and government officials have refused to close mosques.

The country’s leading religious scholars have only advised that the old and sick avoid prayers and instructed clerics to keep sermons brief.

“We don’t believe in coronavirus, we believe in Allah. Whatever happens, it happens from Allah,” said Altaf Khan, as worshippers wearing masks arrived for Friday prayers in the capital Islamabad.

People gathered near Ghousia Mosque in Liaquatabad area of Karachi and pelted stones at police when stopped from entering the mosque

Till now a total of 1235 confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan.