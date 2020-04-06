Actress Keerthy Suresh breaks her silence over rumours about her wedding

Keerthy Suresh is an Indian film actress who appears predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying actress Savitri in the biopic Mahanati (2018).

Recently there was a strong buzz in the film industry that National award winning actress is getting ready to tie the knot with a billionaire businessman. According to reports, her wedding is an arranged marriage which is being planned by Keerthy Suresh’s parents. Keerthy Suresh who has won millions of heart with her performance skills, is at the peak of her career. Finally Mahanati actress responded on the rumor of her wedding.

Keerthy Suresh trashed it by saying, “The news of my wedding has come as a surprise to me. I don’t know how this started to circulate. Let me make it very clear that I do not have any wedding plans right now.” She concluded it by saying that she is not getting married anytime soon.

Keerthy Suresh also added “I think there are more significant issues that India is dealing with right now. Our focus should be on fighting the COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic rather than on such types of rumor.”

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of businessman Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. Keerthy Suresh made her debut into the film industry with Idhu Enna Maayum. Her performance in the bilingual film Mahanati was so appreciated that she went on to win the National Award for the Nag Ashwin’ directorial venture. Currently, she is working with superstar Rajinikanth for the movie Annaatthe.