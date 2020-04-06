Breaking :Delhi Bangla wali Masjid operated on forged documents

Crime Branch investigating the Tabligh congregation in Delhi at Bangla Wali Masjid had dug out SIM registration numbers obtained through fake means. The investigation is re-routed on the intention behind operating the masjid on such fake registration numbers.SIM numbers of the point of contact are also found out to be not genuine.

The SIM numbers were obtained when Delhi police surveillance pinned the detailed call records of those living near to Masjid. On tracing the SIM, the police reached a man who never had used a cell phone. The Crime branch team reached Bangla Wali Masjid on Saturday noon for detailed investigation and found that the building had breached Corporation laws. The authorities have given permission to build only 2 floors but the Jamaat has constructed a 7-floor building.

It was also found that the masjid had also not remitted the property tax and house tax. As per reports from several national media the authorities are considering harsh steps against the masjid including its demolition.