Covid-19: New study by researchers demand to extend the lockdown in India: Know the reason

A new research study has claimed that the 21 days lockdown imposed in India is not enough to curb the spread of coronavirus. A research study carried out by R Adhikari and Rajesh Singh from the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics in the University of Cambridge has made this claim.

The scholars urged the government to extend the lockdown period in the country. They claimed that the lockdown must be extended to 49 days. They based the study on the interpretation that the lockdown imposed on March 25 has removed all social contacts and confined everyone to their homes.

But they put out four different scenarios to explain their claim. In the first scenario, they argue that although the 21-day lockdown reduces the rate of infections, it will not reduce their number in case of a resurgence. They found that the probability of a resurgence after the lockdown is pretty high.

In the second scenario, the lockdown must be followed by a 5-day relaxation and is followed by a 28-day lockdown. Here also the number of infected do not go down enough to prevent a resurgence.

In the third scenario The first 21-day lockdown is followed by a lockdown of 28 days, which is followed by a lockdown of 18 days. These three lockdowns are separated by 5-day relaxation periods. This will bring the number of infection decline.

In the fourth scenario, a 49-day lockdown is imposed. This will also bring down the number of infection. So the researchers ask for a 49 day lockdown to be imposed in the country.