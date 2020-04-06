Covid-19: Number of new cases of coronavirus announced in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has on Monday informed that 277 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the country. now the total cases of coronavirus has rised to 2076 cases. One death due to Covid-19 was also reported and 23 cases of recovery.

“With today’s 23 recoveries the total number of recoveries is now 167, while an Asian resident was declared dead, taking the total number of deaths to 11”, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, the ministry spokesperson.

The UAE government has opened new testing centers at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

For emergency cases with severe breathing and respiratory issues, residents are advised to approach the emergency services for a quick response. For mild symptoms, residents are advised to contact the Ministry of Health call centre at 8001111 or the Department of Health Abu Dhabi’s call centre at 8001717 or the Dubai Health Centre call centre at 800342.