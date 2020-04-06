COVID 29: This liquor brand to produce 70,000 liters of sanitiser

With the increasing cases of pandemic, liquor maker Bacardi said that it would be produce 70,000 litres of hand sanitiser. It will be distributed to the district government hospitals.

The company has started production of hand sanitizers at its co-packing facility in Telangana, Bacardi Ltd said in a statement adding that the company plans to roll out in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.

Bacardi will be producing 70,000 liters of hand sanitizers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals in these states. The company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals,” the statement said.

This is part of Bacardi’s global announcement of its commitment to help produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million liters) of hand sanitizers, worldwide to help fight the pandemic.

Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland and Puerto Rico are already part of this effort, it added.