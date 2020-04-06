Covid cases rise to 4281 in India,State wise tally published

Maharashtra still races ahead in the Covid positive cases among Indian states. The busy metropolitan is struggling to keep the speed of spread even in a lock-down.748 Covid positives and 45 deaths are reported in Maharashtra up till Monday. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India surged to 4,281 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll in India on Monday stands at 111. Lav Aggrawal, an official from Health Ministry, said, “63% of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30% in the age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7% victims were below 40 years age.”

Cases of Covid-19 in the world’s second-most populous country have ticked rapidly higher the past week, raising alarm over the ability of India, with its fragile health-care system and battered economy, to handle a virus crisis of the magnitude of China or Italy’s. Further WHO has strictly asked India not to scale down the screening tests to make the figures look good. As per a Bloomberg report, only 60 Indians are screened out of 10 lakh, which is inadequate for filtering down the positive cases from the community. For comparison, Germany conducts 2-4 lakh Covid tests a day, while India with its enormous population density has upgraded its daily tests to reach 11,000 tests a day now.

Here is the state-wise tally

Andhra Pradesh – 226

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 10

Arunachal Pradesh – 1

Assam – 26

Bihar – 32

Chandigarh – 18

Chhattisgarh – 10

Delhi – 523

Goa – 7

Gujarat – 144

Haryana – 84

Himachal Pradesh – 13

Jammu and Kashmir – 109

Jharkhand – 4

Karnataka – 151

Kerala – 314

Ladakh – 14

Madhya Pradesh – 165

Maharashtra – 748

Manipur – 2

Mizoram – 1

Odisha – 21

Puducherry – 5

Punjab – 76

Rajasthan – 274

Tamil Nadu – 571

Telangana – 321

Uttarakhand – 26

Uttar Pradesh – 305

West Bengal – 80

Globally 1.27 lakh people had tested positive and 70000 are dead due to Covid-19.