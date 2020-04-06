Free ration distribution in Kerala till April 20, 75 % cardholders benefited

The free ration distribution in the Kerala state is availed by 75 percent of the cardholders within 5 days of its start on April 1. The free distribution of ration will continue till April 20 after which it will continue for community allotted sections till the month-end.

14,195.02 metric tones of rice are already distributed among 65,30,048 ration cardholders. The state civil supplies will distribute the rice provided form the center after April 20. The distribution of Central supplies will continue to May and June. Each person will get 5 kgs of rice as per the Anthyodaya scheme.

The state government’s Covid-19 aide, the free grocery kit’s distribution will start this week. The distribution will be through 56 SupplyCo depots. The packing of food and grocery kits is continuing now in the SupplyCo depots. The kits will be given first to A,AY PHH priority sector families and then to other non-classified sectors. Provision is there to transfer the food kit for the needy if anyone cares to share.