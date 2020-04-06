Headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat may be demolished, says reports

Reports in national media claim that the Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat situated in New Delhi will demolished. As per reports the authorities are preparing the files for demolition. It is alleged that the building was constructed by illegal means.

As per reports in OPIndia, the construction of the entire building is reportedly illegal. Till now not even the property tax and house tax were being paid for the building. The authorities has given permission to build only 2 floors bu the Jamaat has constructed a 7 floor building. The building is at present sealed as it turned the hotspot of coronavirus in the country.

As per reports, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will demolish the entire building leaving only two floors.

A madarsa originally stood at the place of the Markaz Nizamuddin. The building was constructed after demolishing the building in 1992. Then, a plan of a two-story of the building was passed in the name of the Madarsa. But the organisation has since then constructed a two-story basement and 7-story of building over it. Authorities have, on numerous occasions, demanded the ownership papers of the land but they were not submitted.