India,Pakistan and Indonesia home to 25 % of World population,Yet the least number of Covid tests are conducted here

Three Asian countries India, Pakistan, and Indonesia are home to 25 % of the world population. In proportion to the population of these countries, the least Covid tests are conducted here. Bloomberg’s detailed data report states for every 10 lakhs the Covid tests in these countries are the least which may signal the actual Covid-19 positive cases could be 10 times the reported numbers.

The Bloomberg report had caught the attention of WHO and the organization President Tedros Adhanom had asked India, Pakistan and Indonesia to conduct 15,000 Covid tests for a population of 10 lakh, a ratio which will help keep Covid-19 pandemic in check.WHO had warned that any attempt to lower the ratio will result in a false sense of security which will prove disastrous within a month’s time.

75,000 Covid tests had been conducted in India till Saturday, which means only 66 cases are screened from a 10 lakh population. This effectively means that majority of the Indian populace could be infected without being screened, and they will further spread the infection. Taking to consideration the 134 Crore population of India, a grave reality stalks India unless Immediate measures are not taken.