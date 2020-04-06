Leader of Tablighi Jamaat using quarantine as an excuse to evade arrest: Trying to mobilize Jamaatis, claims report

A report by a national news channel claims that the absconding leader of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad is trying to gather support and mobilize Jamaatis. This was reported by OPIndia quoting a report from TV9 Bharatvarsh.

As per the report Maulana Saad is hiding on the outskirts of Delhi at a supporter’s house. Maulana Saad who is absconding to evade police arrest has earlier claimed that he is under self quarantine. But it is reported that he is hiding in a populated are and is now using his time to gather support and mobilize the Jamaatis.

Saad is in constant touch with his lawyers through different phones, other than his own. The Delhi police has earlier sent him a notice asking to answer 26 questions. But to this Maulana Saad replied that he would reply only after the end of the quarantine period.

“We are informing our people that a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest our leader who has done great service to Islam. We are telling our brothers to be ready for a long battle”, a Jamaat member was quoted as saying.

A report in Times of India says that Maulana Saad did not pay heed to the advice of other Islamic clerics who had urged him to cancel the religious congregation Delhi’s Nizamuddin area between March 13 and March 15. .

Earlier, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad had released an audio recording, presumably shot in a studio, appealing to attendees to follow authorities and cooperate with the doctors. He further asked the Muslims to take the name of Allah and pray. “Instead of worrying about the disease, say the name of Allah,” he said.