Maruti Suzuki launched CelerioX BS 6: Know the price and features

India’s popular automobile brand, Maruti Suzuki has launched its BS 6 version of Maruti CelerioX .

The new CelerioX is equipped with 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol sipping engine which is used in a variety of Maruti’s entry-level hatchbacks. The engine will deliver 66 PS of maximum power which comes at 6,000 rpm and 90 Nm of torque which peaks at 3,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The car also has an option of AMT gearbox. The CelerioX’s has a mileage of 21.63 km/lt for both manual as well as automatic variants.

The car is equipped with standard safety features like dual-airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), speed alert system, seat-belt warning and rear parking sensors.

In interiors it features four-door power windows, manual HVAC, electric power steering and multi information display (MID). However, the car still misses on the new 7.0-inch smartplay 2.0 infotainment system which is otherwise already offered on the entry-level offering, the Maruti S-Presso.

The car will be offered in four different variants including VXI, VXI (O), ZXI and ZXI (O). The new BS6 CelerioX is priced at Rs.4.90 lakhs for VXI variant.The price extends up to ?5.67 lakh for the top-of-the-line ZXI (O) variant.