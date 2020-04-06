Uttarakhand police to slap Murder charges on Tabligh members,Ultimatum declared

Uttarakhand police declared an ultimatum to all Tabligh members to report themselves before April 6, Monday. All Tabligh members who attended meetings and currently present in the state of Uttarakhand should report themselves before the authorities.’ Failure to abide by the announcement will invite murder charges against them’, said DGP Anil K Rathore.

The Uttarakhand police are in a search operation to pick those who had attended the Delhi Markaz in the wake of rising Covid positive cases in the state. The police said the Tablighi members will be screened and given expert medical treatment if tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Tablighi members are hiding as they fear denial of medical care by the authorities after quarantining them.