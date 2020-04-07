Bollywood hottie Bipasha Basu’s ‘lockdown’ pictures storm internet: See pics

Bipasha Basu is one of the all-time hot girl of Bollywood film industry. The actress has recently shared a picture of her on Instagram. The actress has shared a photo of her from Maldives. The actress and her husband Karan Singh Grover celebrated their anniversary in Maldives.

The actress is just rising the mercury on the social media through her picture. Clad in a white wordy longline tee, Bipasha’s beachy avatar has us longing for the sun, sand and waves.

On the professional front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have wrapped up the shooting of the thriller film titled Aadat. The film is being produced by singer Mika Singh with Bipasha playing a tough cop with the London police while Karan is essaying the role of an NRI businessman.