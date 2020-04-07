Coronavirus : British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, report said.A spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and was receiving “excellent care”.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday evening.The Queen has been kept informed about Mr Johnson’s health by No 10, according to Buckingham Palace.Prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care.However, he has not been put on a ventilator.

The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”Over the course of Monday afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”